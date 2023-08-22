22-year-old killed in car shooting near CNU identified as Newport News man

Treveon Kevin Samuels was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was killed in a shooting inside a car while driving near the campus of Christopher Newport University on Monday afternoon. Police have identified the victim as 22-year-old Daysjon Jarmar Yasper of Newport News.

Police said Treveon Kevin Samuels was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The shooting happened while Yasper was driving a silver compact car northbound on Warwick Boulevard. After the shooting, the car went over the median, hit the curb, and flipped over, according to Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.