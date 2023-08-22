x
Newport News

22-year-old killed in car shooting near CNU identified as Newport News man

Treveon Kevin Samuels was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was killed in a shooting inside a car while driving near the campus of Christopher Newport University on Monday afternoon. Police have identified the victim as 22-year-old Daysjon Jarmar Yasper of Newport News.

Police said Treveon Kevin Samuels was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The shooting happened while Yasper was driving a silver compact car northbound on Warwick Boulevard. After the shooting, the car went over the median, hit the curb, and flipped over, according to Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

Police said Yasper was found inside suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Treveon Kevin Samuels

Leaders in Newport News hold forum to discuss homelessness

