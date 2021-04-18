x
29-year-old man dies following vehicle crash on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News

Newport News police found a sedan that ran off the road and hit a utility pole on Jefferson Ave. near Meadow Creek Dr. Saturday evening. The driver died there.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating a crash that killed a man near Meadow Creek Drive Saturday evening.

The Newport News Police Department said it got a call on Saturday, April 17 just before 7:30 p.m. about a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Jefferson Avenue.

When officers arrive at the scene, they found a sedan that ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole. They said a 29-year-old man was driving the vehicle and he died there.

Police have not provided any further details regarding the crash and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.

    

