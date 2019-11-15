NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police said a 3-year-old girl was found by herself on Thursday night.

Dispatchers received a call that a child was found in the 300 block of Boulder Drive at 5:04 p.m.

The 3-year-old girl has blonde hair.

Police said she wasn't reported missing and they're trying to find where she lives.

Police haven't said anything else about the girl.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: Newport News toddler nearly drowns in bathtub

RELATED: Newport News seeks 60 foster parents in push to keep 'normalcy' for kids

RELATED: Fire crews, neighbor rescue family atop porch roof in house fire in Williamsburg

RELATED: 'Us 4 Us' foundation hosts teen, youth panel