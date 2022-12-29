33-year-old woman missing from Newport News, police say

Mickayla Martin, 33, went missing from the area of Mortar Loop.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is looking for a 33-year-old woman who went missing Thursday morning.

Mickayla Martin, 33, went missing from the area of Mortar Loop, which is close to the city's line with York County. She's considered endangered because of a medical condition.

The department described Martin as being a Black woman around five feet tall and 200 pounds. She has dark brown hair, pierced ears and glasses.

According to police, she also has several tattoos: left and right wrists of “Tres” and “Deja,” and a tattoo on her right shoulder of “Queen.”

She is known to drive a white 2011 Hyundai Sonata with Texas license plate number RVG8009, according to police.