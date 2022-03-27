35-year-old Newport News man dies in car crash

When officers got to the scene, they found a car that had run into a tree, and a 35-year-old man inside who had died. His name wasn't shared.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man died after his car crashed into a tree in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Newport News Police Department shared the news about the crash, saying officers were called to the 700 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard just before 1:30 a.m.

That's not far from Deer Park.

They found a car that had run into a tree, and a 35-year-old man inside who had died. No other cars were involved.

The police department didn't share the driver's name. There's also no word on what might have caused the crash.