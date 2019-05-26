NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An 8-year-old boy is in the hospital after a Nissan Frontier crashed into a Waffle House on Sunday morning, Newport News police said.

Four other people were hurt in the incident.

The crash occurred around 10:46 a.m. at the Waffle House in the 600 block of Denbigh Boulevard.

The truck's driver, a 75-year-old man, had minor injuries and had to be extricated from the Frontier.

The restaurant is closed while police investigate. Charges are pending for the driver.

