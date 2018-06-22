NEWPORT NEWS, Va., (WVEC) -- A 5-year-old girl was found walking alone on Jefferson Avenue Thursday morning, an official said.

Around 8:22 a.m., police officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Jefferson Avenue to a call of a child found walking alone, a police report said.

A woman called police and told officers she was driving north on Jefferson Avenue when she saw the girl walking on the sidewalk near the Youth Challenge Thrift Store.

The woman turned around and pulled into the parking lot and called the child, the police report said.

The child approached the woman but wouldn't speak to her.

Arriving officers were able to talk to the child. The child was not injured.

Around 8:47 a.m., officers located the girl's residence in the 600 block of 50th Street and were able to contact the mother.

The mother, a 33-year-old woman, told police she had been sick and was upstairs sleeping.

The mother didn't know the child had left the residence, the police report said.

Child Protective Services was contacted and a family action plan will be conducted.



