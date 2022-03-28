x
Newport News

Coast Guard, Newport News Fire. Police departments look for woman who fell off raft

A public affairs officer with the U.S. Coast Guard said the woman went into the water near the Warwick Yacht and Country Club and didn't resurface.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Search teams were on the water and above it Monday, looking for a woman who fell off a raft Sunday night.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it received a call about the incident around 8:35 p.m. A 58-year-old woman fell off a raft near the Warwick Yacht and Country Club and didn't resurface.

That club sits along Deep Creek, which opens into Warwick River.

A Coast Guard boat from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth and a helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City were part of the search, along with assets from the Newport News Fire Department and Newport News Police Department.

