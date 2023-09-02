x
Newport News

63-year-old woman missing from Newport News found safe, police say

Phillippe Bailey was considered endangered due to a medical condition, according to the Newport News Police Department.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — UPDATE: Phillippe Bailey has been found safe, the Newport News Police Department said.

The Newport News Police Department said on Thursday that officers are looking for a 63-year-old woman last seen leaving the city's police headquarters.

Phillippe Bailey, 63, is considered endangered due to a medical condition and uses a three-wheeled walker to get around, according to police. She was last seen around 1:55 p.m. Wednesday.

She is described as being five feet and six inches tall, and was last wearing a white face mask, black jacket with white sides, blue leggings and white shoes.

Anyone with information on where Bailey is located is asked to call Newport News Emergency Communications at 757-247-2500.

