63-year-old woman missing from Newport News found safe, police say

Phillippe Bailey was considered endangered due to a medical condition, according to the Newport News Police Department.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — UPDATE: Phillippe Bailey has been found safe, the Newport News Police Department said.

The Newport News Police Department said on Thursday that officers are looking for a 63-year-old woman last seen leaving the city's police headquarters.

Phillippe Bailey, 63, is considered endangered due to a medical condition and uses a three-wheeled walker to get around, according to police. She was last seen around 1:55 p.m. Wednesday.

She is described as being five feet and six inches tall, and was last wearing a white face mask, black jacket with white sides, blue leggings and white shoes.