72-year-old man hurt in stabbing in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man is going to be OK after being stabbed early Wednesday morning.

Newport News police were called after 1:58 a.m. to the 500 block of South Avenue to a report of a stabbing. That's off of Jefferson Avenue.

Officers found a 72-year-old man inside a residence suffering from a laceration not considered life-threatening.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said there is no suspect information at this time.