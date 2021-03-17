72-year-old man hurt in stabbing in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man is going to be OK after being stabbed early Wednesday morning.
Newport News police were called after 1:58 a.m. to the 500 block of South Avenue to a report of a stabbing. That's off of Jefferson Avenue.
Officers found a 72-year-old man inside a residence suffering from a laceration not considered life-threatening.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said there is no suspect information at this time.
The incident is still under investigation.