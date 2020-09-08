74-year-old woman dies in three-vehicle crash on MMMBT in Newport News

Ava Newton, 74, was inside a stalled BMW in the left travel lane outside the MMMBT when it was hit by two vehicles exiting the tunnel. She died at the scene.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 74-year-old woman is dead after the disabled car she was sitting in on Interstate 664 was hit by two vehicles on Saturday night.

State police responded around 10:05 p.m. to a three-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-664, south of Terminal Avenue in Newport News.

State police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya said an investigation revealed that Tasha Smith was driving a 2017 BMW northbound on I-664 when the car ran out of gas and came to a stop in the left shoulder lane.

Smith put on her hazard lights and exited the car but left her passenger, 74-year-old Ava J. Newton, inside the stalled BMW.

Smith attempted to wave vehicles down to slow down but a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander exiting the tunnel hit the BMW from behind.

The BMW was pushed into a jersey wall and then landed in the middle travel lane.

That's when it was hit again by a 2005 Toyota Avalon.

Newton was not wearing her seatbelt when the BMW was hit by both the SUV and the car. She died at the scene.

The other drivers of the two vehicles had injuries not considered life-threatening.

Newton's family has been notified.