NEWPORT NEWS, Va., (WVEC) -- Eight people, including children, were taken to a local hospital after a crash in Newport News Friday, an official said.
The crash, involving two to three vehicles, occurred around 12:30 p.m. at 39th Street and Roanoke Avenue, Battalion Chief Wesley Rogers said.
Several people were extricated from the vehicles, Rogers said.
Eight people were taken to area hospitals — some children were taken to Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters.
Police will have additional information later this afternoon, Rogers said.
