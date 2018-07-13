NEWPORT NEWS, Va., (WVEC) -- Eight people, including children, were taken to a local hospital after a crash in Newport News Friday, an official said.

The crash, involving two to three vehicles, occurred around 12:30 p.m. at 39th Street and Roanoke Avenue, Battalion Chief Wesley Rogers said.

Several people were extricated from the vehicles, Rogers said.

Eight people were taken to area hospitals — some children were taken to Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters.

Police will have additional information later this afternoon, Rogers said.

