NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a situation after a 14-year-old was shot in the foot in Newport News on Thursday.

The boy was shot in the left foot area and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police got the 911 call around 7:30 p.m. Officials reported to the 200 block of Don Eve Court and found the boy.

Newport News Police do not have any suspect information at this time. They will continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

