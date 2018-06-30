NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a woman Friday night.

Shots were fired near the intersection of Dresden Drive and Tricia Lane. Officers responded to a call at 9:55 p.m. about the shooting. That's in the same area a 24-year-old woman, Eimaja Jada Harris, was found shot dead Thursday night.

A 21-year-old man was found on the scene with at least one gunshot wound. Medics transported him to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing. Police have not said if the two shooting were related.

