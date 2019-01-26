NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A driver was seriously hurt after he crashed his Chrysler into a Hampton Roads Transit bus Saturday morning, police said.

Ten passengers and a bus driver were also sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened around 8:50 a.m. in the 12000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

PIO Kelly King said the bus was stopped and picking up passengers when the dark Chrysler hit the bus.

The man driving the car was seriously hurt and was taken to a local hospital, King said.

The Crash Team is still investigating the crash.

