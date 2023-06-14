x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Newport News

Building fire in Newport News sparks separate fires close to a middle school

Firefighters are battling the fire on Export Circle. It started around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

More Videos

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Firefighters are working to extinguish a building fire that started Wednesday afternoon in Newport News.

Around 2:30 p.m., the Newport News Fire Department said it got a call reporting a fire on Export Circle. That's off Warwick Boulevard. 

NNFD said the building that caught fire was a large abandoned commercial structure. 

Embers from that fire started separate fires along train tracks and in the woods near Hines Middle School

Firefighters are still working on getting both fires put out. NNFD said there are no reports of injuries yet. 

The cause of the initial fire remains under investigation.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out