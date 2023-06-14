Building fire in Newport News sparks separate fires close to a middle school

Firefighters are battling the fire on Export Circle. It started around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Firefighters are working to extinguish a building fire that started Wednesday afternoon in Newport News.

Around 2:30 p.m., the Newport News Fire Department said it got a call reporting a fire on Export Circle. That's off Warwick Boulevard.

NNFD said the building that caught fire was a large abandoned commercial structure.

Embers from that fire started separate fires along train tracks and in the woods near Hines Middle School.

Firefighters are still working on getting both fires put out. NNFD said there are no reports of injuries yet.