Accident involving propane tank kills person in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An accident involving a propane tank left a person dead and set off a hazmat situation in Newport News on Friday afternoon.

According to Newport News Police, the incident happened on Harpersville Road. The road was shut down for several hours between Robinson Drive and Bruton Avenue as police and the Newport News Fire Department secured the tank and investigated the scene.

Harpersville Road reopened shortly after 9 p.m. Friday.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Newport News Fire Marshal's Office. The name of the deceased person has not been released at this time.