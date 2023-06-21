CNU active shooter training prepares campus police for 'acts of targeted violence'

CNU's police officers teamed up with undercover ATF agents go through active shooter simulation to train for acts of targeted violence.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's a situation no one wants to find themselves in: being face to face with a gunman. But that's exactly what Christopher Newport University police officers trained for on Wednesday.

Now that students have left for the summer, CNU's campus police held an active shooter training to simulate what to do if the worst case scenario ever came to their school.

"We are the first responders, and when there is a report of an act of targeted violence, we have to be mentally and physically prepared," said Dan Woloszynowski, CNU Police Chief.

These officers were not alone. Undercover agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives joined the campus police department in their simulation.

Together they checked gear, cleared hallways, and systematically made their way across Santoro Hall.

It’s training officers hope they never have to use, but one they are preparing for.



Here is behind the scene video of Christopher Newport University police officers training for an active shooter situation.



"It gives them a common base to respond to an event and know the basics on how to get through what they need to get through," said Darrell Logwood, Assistant Special Agent with ATF.

This is not the first time the university has held this training, and it will not be the last. Woloszynowski said they have done this same simulation for a number of years, and hold similar trainings multiple times a year.

CNU's Chief of Police believes this joint training will save lives, but that there is still a duty on the public to help police identify threats.

"This is a team effort," said Woloszynowski. "We are all responsible for the safety of this community, and we each have our senses and we need to be sure to call the police when we are witnessing something that just doesn't seem right."