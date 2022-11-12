Peninsula SPCA offers 50% off adoption fees for animals over 7

The shelter is taking 50% off adoption fees for animals over seven years old during the month of November.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's Adopt A Senior Pet Month at the Peninsula SPCA in Newport News.

That means the shelter will take half off of adoption fees for any animal over the age of seven adopted in the month of November.

According to How I Met My Dog, there are many benefits to adopting older animals.

Older animals are usually house broken.

Older animals have often already been trained and are more open to new training.

Older animals are typically calmer.

Pure-bred puppies are expensive, but there are many pure breeds sitting in shelters waiting for you to open your home.