AMBER ALERT: Newport News girl abducted

4-year-old Autumn Williams was last seen near Ayrshire Way in Newport News.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An Amber Alert was issued for a Newport News girl who police say was abducted and is in extreme danger.

4-year-old Autumn Williams was last seen near Ayrshire Way, Newport News, Virginia at around 6:09 p.m.

Virginia State Police say she is believed to have been abducted by Eliejah Chalid Hasani Williams.

Autumn has brown hair, brown eyes, is 3 foot 6 inches tall, and weighs 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue Frozen princess gown.

Eliejah Williams has brown hair, brown eyes, is six feet tall, and weights 170 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2000 Silver Nissan Xterra with Virginia registration VGK-5046.

If you have any information on Autumn Williams or Eliejah Williams' whereabouts, please call 911.