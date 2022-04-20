3 people displaced after house damaged by fire on Andover Court in Newport News

One person was treated for minor injuries but didn't have to go to a hospital.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Fire Department said three people were displaced after a house fire on Andover Court Wednesday morning.

Around 5:45 a.m., firefighters responded to several 911-calls reporting a house fire in the 900 block of Andover Court, which is close to where Jefferson Avenue and Fort Eustis Boulevard meet.

The firefighters found a two-story home with heavy fire coming from the garage and roof. The fire was brought under control within an hour.

A family of three got out of the house after noticing the fire. One person was treated for minor injuries but didn't have to go to a hospital.