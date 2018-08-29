NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — The Newport News Sheriff's Office is hosting its 7th Annual Car and Bike Show to benefit Project Lifesaver.

Project Lifesaver is a free search-and-rescue program for Newport News residents who qualify because of fundraisers and generous donations from organizations and the public.

The program started in 2003. There are nearly 70 clients in the city of Newport News.

On Sunday, Sept. 9, vintage cars and motorcycles will be on display at the Sheriff's Office's car show. The event will take place at Todd Stadium at 12465 Warwick Blvd, with registration/arrival beginning at 10 a.m. and judging beginning at noon.

There is a $20 registration fee (plus two pet food items) for vehicle owners. However, the event is free and open to those who would like to view the vehicles and talk with the owners.

The donated pet food will go to the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter.

In addition to the cars, there will also be music, food, a raffle, door prizes and more.

