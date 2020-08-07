Antoine Bethea, city leaders break ground on new, outdoor, basketball court in Newport News

The court will sit across from the the Denbigh Community Center, near the Stoney Run Athletic Complex.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — NFL player and Denbigh High School graduate Antoine Bethea is donating a fully lit, outdoor basketball court to Newport News.

The Bethea Family Foundation is donating $320,000 for the project. That includes the court and goals, fencing, bleachers and lighting.

Site benefits and proposed amenities include a highly visible location, adjacent parking, restrooms and rehydration facilities at DCC, and conforms to the Stoney Run Park Plan and would not interfere with future expansion of DCC.

"At the end of the day, that's what it's all about, trying to help improve the city, bring the youth and city out, so we're excited to have this groundbreaking," Bethea said.

He added, "Having that platform that's what it's all about, whether you want to do it or not you are a role model. I've always lent my heart to be a positive role model to the kids and people who look up to me as well."