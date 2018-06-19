NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- No air conditioning!

People in the Aqua Vista apartment complex Newport News say that's what they're dealing with on what is becoming the hottest day of the year so far. Twenty-six AC units are broken!

Now, police are involved. City code officers say management initially locked them out of the office when confronting them with the issue.

Those officials tell 13News Now reporter Niko Clemmons that the property will be cited.

Management told code officials they're now taking steps to resolve the problem but it could take two weeks. Meanwhile, in the sweltering heat, residents are demanding a fix and fast.

Property management is also working to put several of their tenants in hotels until their AC is fixed.

