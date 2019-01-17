NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A bald eagle was admitted to the Virginia Wildlife Center on Tuesday after getting hit by a car.

The female bird was rescued by a Newport News Parks and Recreation ranger, and she was taken to a veterinary clinic in Yorktown before going to the Virginia Wildlife Center.

During the initial examination, the bird was in decent condition and she seemed bright and alert. However, it was obvious that she had an injured left wing.

Veterinary staff learned that the bird had three fractures to its left ulna, and it's left carpal bone (write bone) appeared abnormal on a radiograph.

Radiographs also showed a large fishing hook with a metal sinker along with some partially digested bone material, in the eagle’s gastrointestinal tract.

On Thursday, the Virginia Wildlife Center veterinary team performed surgery on the eagle to repair the ulna fractures and to remove the hook.

The center said that the eagle's prognosis for survival and recovery is very poor.

