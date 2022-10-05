Barge fire breaks out near Newport News Shipbuilding, doused in 1.5 hours

The dredging contractor-owned barge was floating about 150 yards off Huntington Ingalls property when it caught fire, around 10:30 p.m.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — No one was hurt when a barge caught fire in the James River Tuesday night.

Danny Hernandez, a spokesman for Newport News Shipbuilding, said the contractor-owned barge was floating about 150 yards off Huntington Ingalls property when it caught fire, around 10:30 p.m.

Hernandez said the shipyard's fire department wasn't able to get to the fire, so they called the Newport News Fire Department for help. The Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue posted that their teams helped, too.

Firefighters had the fire put out by about midnight.

Hernandez said three people who worked for the dredging contractor were on the barge when it caught fire, but they all got off safely.

"We are thankful that no workers or emergency response personnel were injured from the fire," Hernandez said. "Safety is our number one priority at Newport News Shipbuilding, and fire safety is something we regularly train for. Our workforce responded immediately and followed emergency protocols. The fire was limited to the barge, and no shipyard facilities or naval vessels were impacted."

On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard and firefighters from Newport News, Hampton, and Suffolk were still at the barge, making sure things were under control.