NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News Police are investigating an accident involving a bicyclist on Thursday night.

Officers responded to a call around 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Ivy Farms Road. A bike and Lincoln Town Car were involved in the crash.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No one else was injured, and at this time no charges have been filed.

Newport News Police's crash team is still investing.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC