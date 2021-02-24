Bicyclist injured after being hit by pickup truck in Oyster Point area of Newport News

Police said the 52-year-old man was in the parking lot of Marketplace at Tech Center along Jefferson Avenue when the truck hit him. His injuries were critical.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man who was riding a bicycle Wednesday was hurt seriously after a pickup truck hit him in a parking lot.

The Newport News Police Department said it received a call about the incident in the 12000 block of Jefferson Ave. shortly before 8 a.m.

When officers got there, they found the 52-year-old who had been riding his bike in the parking lot of Marketplace at Tech Center when the truck hit him. Police said his injuries appeared to be life-threatening. Medics took him to the hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck stayed there and was not injured.