Man seriously hurt in Newport News motorcycle accident

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is in the hospital after crashing his motorcycle in Newport News on Friday afternoon.
Newport News Police say the accident happened around 5:14 p.m. in the area of Bluecrab Road and Canon Boulevard.
Officers arrived to find an adult man with what initially appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where his condition was upgraded to life-threatening a short time later.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.