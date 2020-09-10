Man seriously hurt in Newport News motorcycle accident

Newport News Police say the accident happened around 5:14 p.m. in the area of Bluecrab Road and Canon Boulevard.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is in the hospital after crashing his motorcycle in Newport News on Friday afternoon.

Newport News Police say the accident happened around 5:14 p.m. in the area of Bluecrab Road and Canon Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find an adult man with what initially appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where his condition was upgraded to life-threatening a short time later.