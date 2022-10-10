Source: Body found at condemned SeaView Lofts in Newport News

The investigation comes months after more than 100 residents were forced out in July after failed safety inspections at the complex.

NORFOLK, Va. — A body was found at the condemned SeaView Lofts building in Newport News Monday morning, a source confirmed to 13News Now.

Emergency dispatchers said crews were called out to the building around 9:15 a.m. for a welfare check, but no further information has been released.

The investigation comes after more than 100 residents were forced out of the building in July due to failed safety inspections. Residents were initially given two days to find new living arrangements.

Residents aren't allowed back inside the complex until a judge finds the building safe and livable again.