NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A wireless store was burglarized early morning Thursday, police said.
The burglary happened around 2:33 a.m. at Boo Boo Wireless in the 11000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Police were dispatched to a call of a burglary alarm. Arriving officers found the store's front left window had been shattered by a rock, officials said.
Some phones were also reported stolen the store, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
