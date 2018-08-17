NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula unveiled a new basketball court in their Greater Hampton Roads Unit thanks to the generosity of Hall of Famer Allen Iverson and Reebok.

The new court was unveiled Friday morning with Allen Iverson in attendance. Iverson grew up in the GHR Unit and wanted to do something special to support the children in his old community.

Reebok also donated 150 backpacks and pairs of shoes to help prepare the kids for back-to-school. The Newport News Shipbuilding also donated to fill the backpacks with school supplies.

“We are excited and honored to have Allen return home and give our children this state of the art basketball court,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula Chief Executive Officer, Hal Smith. “There will be endless hours of entertainment and recreation at this facility for years to come.”

