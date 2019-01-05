NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Business owners and shipyard workers in Newport News breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday.

During his visit to Hampton Roads, Vice President Mike Pence announced that the U.S.S. Harry S. Truman will not be retired ahead of schedule.

“It’s good news. It’s good news all around that we got stability right now right here in Newport News Shipbuilding,” said Charles Spivey, President of Local 888 United Steel Workers.

Spivey said potentially 500 to 600 shipyard jobs were saved with Vice President Mike Pence’s announcement.

“It takes a lot of stress off people that are working and who are still trying to get in here,” said Spivey.

He said retiring the U.S.S. Truman earlier than expected would have affected the entire city of Newport News.

“You got a steady flow of income that if we are making money we are going to spend some money,” said Spivey.

Cozzy’s Comedy Club and Tavern is a popular spot for these workers. It is one of several businesses celebrating.

“Half of our business is the shipyard. We give them a discount. It’s one of our main customer bases at the club,” said owner Lorain Cosgrave.

Cozzy’s said Newport News doesn’t get the tourists like Virginia Beach or Norfolk. The shipyard community is vital for survival.

“These guys who come in during the day and hang out sometimes, they come back with their whole family, so absolutely it’s a big thing. It’s not just one or two people, it’s a whole large area and group of people we could have lost,” said bartender Steven Gallagher.

Anna’s Pizza delivers pies to the shipyard on a daily basis. They’ve been around since 1972. They know how devastating layoffs can be.

“At the end of the month, end of the week, you can feel [it]. You know every time they have the cut off of jobs at the shipyard. We felt it too over here especially at lunchtime,” said owner Antonio Morabito.