One man dead after boat capsizes near Anderson Park in Newport News

The Virginia Marine Police said the man was 42-years-old.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Virginia Marine Police said they are investigating after a boat capsized on the James River in Newport News.

Around 7 p.m., Newport News Police told Virginia Marine Police about a 12-foot boat that was capsized near Anderson Park. They also reported a body in the water.

Virginia Marine Police arrived and found 42-year-old Andri Jamal Williams-Bey. The Newport News Fire Department pronounced him dead on the scene.

According to a news release, investigators are unsure whether Williams-Bey was the only one on the boat or if he was with anyone.

The marine police said they are continuing to search the area and are asking that anyone with information contact their operations center at 757-247-2265.