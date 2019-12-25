NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating a serious crash that happened in Newport News that killed one man and sent another to the hospital.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Wickam Avenue and 18th Street just before 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

They arrived to find a man lying in the road dead. A 60-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe one man was lying in the roadway due to unknown circumstances when the 60-year-old man who was injured stopped to help him.

An SUV driver didn't see the men in the road and struck them both.

No other details have been released at this time.