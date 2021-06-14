Case of man accused of killing Newport News police officer goes before grand jury

Vernon Green is facing a charge of Second-degree Murder in connection to the death of Newport News police officer Katie Thyne.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The case of Vernon Green, the man accused of killing Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne, was going before a grand jury Monday.

Green had a felony homicide charge amended to second-degree murder after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing last month. He is also facing a hit-and-run charge.

Marijuana and eluding police charges against Green were “nolle prossed”—or dismissed. Charges nolle prossed typically can be refiled later.

Green was sentenced in April to 10 years in prison on federal gun and drug charges related to the traffic stop that led to Officer Thyne's death. He pleaded guilty in October 2020 to possession of a firearm and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Officer Thyne was killed after responding to a call about two people smoking marijuana in a car near the Monitor Merrimac Overlook on Jan. 23, 2020. Green and a woman were in the car.

The incident turned deadly when Green refused to follow officers' orders, hit the gas and tried to take off from the scene. Thyne was right by the driver's side window and Green ended up dragging her with the car. She died after the car crashed into a tree.