Newport News

Italian olive oil company to invest $25M in Newport News

The operation will create 30 new jobs for the area.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On Wednesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that an Italian olive oil company will invest $25 million to establish production in Newport News.

The company, Certified Origins, will select and import extra virgin olive oils through the Port of Virginia, which will create 30 new jobs.

“The Port of Virginia’s strategic investments and transportation infrastructure enable international businesses to easily import, export and distribute their products, making the Commonwealth a prime launch point into the U.S. market,” Gov. Youngkin said. 

“These logistical advantages and workforce continue to attract high-caliber global companies and we are proud to welcome Certified Origins to Virginia.”

Founded in 2006, Certified Origins is now a well-established international food producer and distributor with branches in Europe, Asia, Mexico and the U.S.

For the full press release from the governor's office, click here.

