Charges dismissed for Newport News School Board member accused of stalking

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — All five stalking-related charges against a Newport News School Board member were dismissed during a hearing Tuesday.

Councilwoman Sharon Scott filed charges against Marvin Harris, whom she said she previously dated.

Scott accused Harris partly of stalking, trespassing and destruction of property.

Scott, who is a longtime member of Newport News City Council, said she and Harris were in a relationship for a few years until 2014. During that time, Scott claimed Harris had proven to be violent and exhibited worrisome behavior.

According to online court records, the following five charges were dismissed in court Tuesday: