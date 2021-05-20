Family friends give update on child allegedly stabbed by Newport News mother

The child's grandmother told a family friend that eight-year-old Winter, the child who survived, is recovering.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Editor's Note: The details in this story include acts of violence against young children and may not be appropriate for some readers.

During a court hearing in Newport News Thursday, a judge granted Sarah Ganoe a court-appointed attorney.

Ganoe is accused of killing her 10-month-old son and seriously hurting her 8-year-old daughter, Winter. An affidavit says it happened at a home in the 300 block of Hilltop Drive.

Court documents revealed details about the incident. Police say Ganoe stabbed Winter more than 50 times. Winter suffered serious injuries but survived. The 10-month old infant died at the scene.

Dara Kennison, a family friend and Winter’s godmother said she’s still in shock.

“It feels like a horrible dream,” said Kennison.

Kennison’s daughter is Winter’s best friend. She described them as two peas in a pod.

“I just can’t imagine a world without her in it,” said Kennison.

On Thursday, Kennison got an update on Winter’s condition from the children’s grandmother (Ganoe’s mother). Kennison says Winter is still at the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters (CHKD). She’s doing a lot better and on the road to recovery.

“She is off all tubes, she just has an IV, she is up, talking, asked for waffles and pancakes this morning,” said Kennison. “She's fighting just like she fought that night.”

Ganoe is charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of felony child neglect.

“I don’t know how to feel. There’s a lot of anger,” said Kennison. “I tried to open her eyes to the fact that she needed some help.”