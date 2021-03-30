Fire breaks out at Newport News storage complex

Crews arrived to find a fire had broken out in a storage complex located at the Chesapeake Village Community Mobile Homes.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — No one was hurt after a fire broke out at a storage facility in Newport News on Monday night.

According to Newport News Police and Fire Dispatch, a call came in of a fire around 9:11 p.m. in the 500 block of Choptank Lane. Crews arrived to find a fire had broken out in a storage complex located at the Chesapeake Village Community Mobile Homes.