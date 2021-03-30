Fire breaks out at Newport News storage complex

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — No one was hurt after a fire broke out at a storage facility in Newport News on Monday night.
According to Newport News Police and Fire Dispatch, a call came in of a fire around 9:11 p.m. in the 500 block of Choptank Lane. Crews arrived to find a fire had broken out in a storage complex located at the Chesapeake Village Community Mobile Homes.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within an hour. Officials say the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.