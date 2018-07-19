NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot several times in Newport News, but police say they have the alleged shooter, thanks to a citizen's tip.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 600 block of Aqua Vista Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday Arriving on the scene, officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators soon received a tip that led them to a suspect, 23-year-old Domonique Marcell Mills of Newport News.

Mills was arrested Sunday and charged with:

Assault: Malicious, Victim Severely Injured

Firearm: Use in Commission of a Felony

Firearm: Possession by Non-Violent Convicted Felon

Police chief Steve Drew thanked detectives for their work on the investigation and officers who made the arrest, but also had thanks for the tipster that led them to Mills.

"It was the citizens who played an integral role in the identification and arrest of Mr. Mills, and this is a perfect example of partnerships that will reduce violent crime in the City of Newport News," Chief Drew said in a news release.

If you have information about a crime in Hampton Roads, you can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Crime Line callers remain anonymous, are never required to testify, and can be eligible for a reward if their tip leads to an arrest.

