NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Christopher Newport University Baseball Coach John Harvell wanted to get married at a place very special to him.

Harvell has been coaching at CNU for 20 years and graduated from the university in 1992.

The original plan was a destination wedding but Harvell's then-fiancée suggested getting married on the baseball field of Captains Park.

"I was on board from the beginning with that," he said in an email.

"She is a former ODU cheerleader and we have season tickets to ODU football and basketball, so needless to say she loves sports so it was an easy decision where to have the wedding."

Harvell said CNU President Paul Trible and Executive Vice President Bill Brauer and Athletic Director Kyle McMullin were all in full support of having it at Captains Park.

The couple said "I do" at home plate while guests sat in the baseball field seats.

They were joined by Harvell's whole team who held their bats up while the bride walked down the aisle toward the home plate.

"It was a perfect day, a perfect place, with the perfect people to have a perfect wedding," Harvell said.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

