x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Newport News

CNU men's basketball team to dedicate game to Richneck Elementary community

The university will sell t-shirts at the game with all proceeds going to Abby Zwerner, the teacher shot by her student.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The men's basketball game at Christopher Newport University Saturday evening will be dedicated to the Richneck Elementary School community.

Richneck Elementary students are set to return to classes Monday, following a shooting where a 6-year-old shot his first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner. 

Coach John Krikorian is urging all attendees to wear green, Richneck's school color. 

"Richneck elementary teachers, students, and staff members wearing green will receive a free ticket for themselves and their family members, up to four, while supplies last," the university said.

Additionally, a limited number of green t-shirts will be sold at the game, with the proceeds going to Zwerner, the school said.

The game starts at 4 p.m. with the CNU Captains taking on Salisbury University.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Father of Menchville HS shooting victim speaks after controversial NNPS meeting comment

Before You Leave, Check This Out