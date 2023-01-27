CNU men's basketball team to dedicate game to Richneck Elementary community

The university will sell t-shirts at the game with all proceeds going to Abby Zwerner, the teacher shot by her student.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The men's basketball game at Christopher Newport University Saturday evening will be dedicated to the Richneck Elementary School community.

Richneck Elementary students are set to return to classes Monday, following a shooting where a 6-year-old shot his first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner.

Coach John Krikorian is urging all attendees to wear green, Richneck's school color.

"Richneck elementary teachers, students, and staff members wearing green will receive a free ticket for themselves and their family members, up to four, while supplies last," the university said.

Additionally, a limited number of green t-shirts will be sold at the game, with the proceeds going to Zwerner, the school said.