CNU men's basketball team to dedicate game to Richneck Elementary community

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The men's basketball game at Christopher Newport University Saturday evening will be dedicated to the Richneck Elementary School community.
Richneck Elementary students are set to return to classes Monday, following a shooting where a 6-year-old shot his first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner.
Coach John Krikorian is urging all attendees to wear green, Richneck's school color.
"Richneck elementary teachers, students, and staff members wearing green will receive a free ticket for themselves and their family members, up to four, while supplies last," the university said.
Additionally, a limited number of green t-shirts will be sold at the game, with the proceeds going to Zwerner, the school said.
The game starts at 4 p.m. with the CNU Captains taking on Salisbury University.