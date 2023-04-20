After scrutiny, CNU pledges to re-examine the way in which they investigate cases of sexual assault

In a message obtained by 13News Now, Interim President Adelia Thompson announced the new committee Thursday morning.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In the wake of scrutiny brought upon the school by concerned students and alumni about how they investigate cases of sexual assault, Christopher Newport University is in the process of creating a committee to review their implementation of Title IX and they way their investigative process works.

"As a result of my meeting with Where Is the Line – and with their commitment to being our strong partner in next steps – and with the full endorsement of our Board of Visitors through Rector Lindsey Carney Smith, and with President-Select Bill Kelly in full agreement, Christopher Newport will form a Title IX Review Committee and charge it as follows:

- This Committee will conduct a comprehensive review of Title IX including regulations, operations, procedures, policies, culture, staffing, practices, organizational structure, reporting requirements, training, programs, communications and resources.

- The Committee will be comprised of faculty, administration and students, with University Counsel as an advisor. It will be empowered to engage other members of the broader Christopher Newport community, including staff, alumni and parents in conducting its work.

- The Committee will also include at least one Title IX expert resource from outside the University.

- This committee must be nimble, well supported, and objective.

- The Committee members will be appointed and announced next week, and begin their work immediately. More details about how the committee will conduct that work, and its full charge, will be offered next week as well.

- The Committee will have a deadline of July 31, 2023 to fulfill its charge and deliver a report and recommendations to President Kelly at the close of his first month as the new leader of Christopher Newport."

In an interview with 13News Now reporter Dana Smith, former Christpher Newport University student Brooke Nixon told us: “I was drugged and sexually assaulted in the fall of my senior year. I started going through a Title IX investigation in the spring semester.

“I spent my final months, all my graduating moments, and the ending parts of my time here secretly fighting this case while trying to soak in my last moments as a student.”

At a forum held Tuesday night at the school, more than 100 people packed a lecture hall Monday night to start a dialogue on the Title IX investigation process and how they can better help survivors.