CNU pushes back school reopening by two weeks

The first day of class will now be Monday, August 31.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The fall semester at Christopher Newport University will begin two weeks later, the university announced Friday.

The first day of class at CNU will now by Monday, August 31. The university said the delay is in response to "the current trends of the [corona]virus in Hampton Roads and the additional restrictions Governor Northam has implemented in our region by Executive Order 68."

CNU also said if any students wish to remain home, they will be released from their on-campus housing contracts without penalty for the fall semester while taking classes.

"We look forward to welcoming the staff back on Monday, August 3, and beginning classes in late August," CNU President Paul Tribble said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the trends of the virus and respond as necessary should conditions change."