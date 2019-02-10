NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — From Fredericksburg to Newport News, stickers advertising a white supremacy group were seen at several college campuses, including Christopher Newport University.

President Paul Trible had the stickers removed immediately. It was so quick that many students didn’t see them, but he sent an email yesterday, addressing the issue.

Trible's statement said, “Stickers advertising a group that espouses white supremacy have appeared on dozens of college campuses including Mary Washington, the University of Richmond, James Madison, Shenandoah University, Christopher Newport and many others. We promptly removed these stickers from our campus. Let me be very clear. There is no room for hate at Christopher Newport University.”

College junior Ariana Kopf said in her time at CNU, the students and staff encourage unity.

“I was just mainly surprised,” said Kopf. "We are about diversity. It just shows how the campus as a whole protects the rest of the university.”

Research shows that protection is needed.

According to the Anti-Defamation League’s research, the 2019 Spring semester saw more extremist propaganda on campuses across the country, than any semester before.

In fact, between 2018 and 2019, the A.D.L. documented 313 cases of white supremacist propaganda seen on different campuses.

“It’s kind of scary,” said senior Jorday Mcintrye.

He said even with the rising numbers, he feels safe and comforted by the university’s actions.

“It doesn’t surprise me, but I’m glad that President Trible said that he was going to clean it up because CNU is no place for hate,” said Mcintrye.