CNU students to host open forum on sexual assault after former student shares her story

Brooke Nixon says she is a survivor of sexual assault and was attacked during her final year at CNU.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A former Christpher Newport University student is sparking change on campus after sharing her story about sexual assault.

Brooke Nixon says she was attacked during her final year at school.

Tonight, scores of students at Christopher Newport University are expected to come together for a forum about the issue and how school administrators both here and around the country can better address it.

“I was drugged and sexually assaulted in the fall of my senior year. I started going through a Title IX investigation in the spring semester,” Nixon said.

“I spent my final months, all my graduating moments, and the ending parts of my time here secretly fighting this case while trying to soak in my last moments as a student.”

Nixon said during her final months at school, the university’s Title IX office launched an investigation into her sexual assault.

Ultimately, officials expelled her attacker from school.

Nixon says although the outcome was a relief, the entire process took an emotional toll on her.

“Not only the most challenging thing I’ve had to go through, but I remained so concerned afterward, there wasn’t anyone listening to make sure that we would be the last ones to endure the challenges and concerns that we had,” Nixon said.

A spokesperson for CNU said in an email that school administrators could not comment specifically on details out of respect for student privacy but stressed the importance of student safety.

“We take our responsibility for student well-being and safety with the utmost seriousness. We are committed to offering our full support and compassion to any student going through an immensely challenging and difficult time,” the spokesperson said.

“Title IX requires us to have a fair, impartial and exhaustive process that respects the rights of all parties. To ensure student privacy, we will not comment on the specifics of any case.”

The CNU student group 'Where Is the Line' is hosting a forum in response to Nixon’s story.

The president of the group Faith Tanous said it’s about starting a dialogue on the Title IX investigation process and how college administrators everywhere can better communicate and help sexual assault survivors.

“We want to educate people and we want to help the students at CNU, and by providing this forum and talking about sexual assault, we’re able to bring more awareness,” Tanous said.

“We want to come up with an action plan and hear what students want to see from Title IX so that in the future we can ensure that Title IX is working for the students.”

CNU interim president Adelia Thompson said in an email to students that she welcomed the forum.

“I am pleased that 'Where is the Line' is hosting an open forum this evening where students will come together to share their thoughts and experiences,” Thompson wrote.

“I am asking the leadership of 'Where is the Line' to share with me what they learn through tonight’s discussion and then together we will share those insights with other members of the University’s administrative team.”

Tanous said it’s about creating an environment where survivors like Nixon can feel comfortable getting help and speaking up.

“To have a space for students to be able to come forward to share any stories and concerns that they might have, which I think is so important because these issues certainly have impacted students in the past, but they’re also currently impacting students now and will impact future students,” Nixon said.

“We love CNU, it’s our alma mater, and we just want to make sure there’s change for the future and future students.”

The forum starts at 6 p.m. inside Luter Hall on CNU’s campus.