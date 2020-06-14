CNU students march in protest on campus centered on racial inequality

More than a hundred Christopher Newport University students gathered in protest marching and demanding an end to racial inequality.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In Newport News on Saturday, more than a hundred Christopher Newport University students gathered in protest marching and demanding an end to racial inequality.

The crowd walked together onto the campus.

In a demonstration, the protesters laid on the ground for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

That's the amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd's neck.

Chauvin and three other police officers are charged with or in connection to Floyd's murder.

His death has set off massive protests around the country and internationally with demonstrators calling for police reform--even defunding police departments.