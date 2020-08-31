CNU students return to campus for in-person classes

More than 5,000 students returned to campus for the first day of in-person classes at Christopher Newport University.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Monday marked the first day back to class on campus at Christopher Newport University.

About 5,000 students returned to campus. Jim Hanchett, the spokesman for CNU, said about 70% of the classes are in person.

“Both the students and the faculty at Christopher Newport by and large wanted to be back here if it’s a situation where everybody was protected as much as possible from the spread of COVID,” said Hanchett.

Those protections include new rules. People on campus must wear a face mask.

Also, students and staff signed a social contract saying they’ll do a daily health check. That includes things like testing their temperature each day. Additionally, the results of any positive coronavirus tests are publicized on the school’s website.

Hanchett said right now, they have seven positive coronavirus student cases and one employee case. Each person is self-isolating.

“Immediate action, both to make sure that they are as well as possible as quickly as possible and protect this community as much as possible,” said Hanchett.

Students on campus have mixed reactions to the number of COVID-19 cases.

“I know it’s a big number but it’s pretty small compared to other schools around here,” said CNU student Maria Maton.

"The seven cases are somewhat concerning," said freshman Zac Collins.

But overall, many students say they feel the policies are protecting people on campus and off.

“We are only allowed in our dorm and we can only have so many guests at a time,” said student Gwen Farley.

If the number of coronavirus cases increases, Hanchett said the university will figure out where to go from there.

Until then, they're focused on getting through the first semester.