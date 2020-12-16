CNU to postpone start of spring 2021 semester for a few days

The spring 2021 semester will be delayed eight days from Monday, Jan. 11 to Tuesday, Jan. 19. Classes will then be online from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Christopher Newport University announced it will postpone the start of the spring semester to give the school flexibility in maintaining COVID-19 safety measures.

The spring 2021 semester will be delayed eight days from Monday, Jan. 11 to Tuesday, Jan. 19. Classes will then be online from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, according to a news release.

In-person classes will resume on Jan. 25. The university will use the option to remain online for an additional week if its necessary.

The adjustment in the schedule will allow CNU to offer free COVID-19 tests to students as they return to campus after the holidays.

Students living on campus will return on a staggered schedule "so that they may take full advantage of their housing and dining contracts while preparing for the semester and participating in the first week of virtual learning," a CNU spokesperson said in the news release.

The dates for a brief spring break, March 18-21, are unchanged.

Ceremonies for Class of 2020 graduates will now be held Saturday, May 8 and the Class of 2021 will be honored on Saturday, May 15.